Man, 39, shot in the head and killed in Frankford, police say

article

Police find one man dead after he was shot in in the head in Frankford Tuesday morning.

The victim, a 39-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the 2000 block of Granite Street Tuesday morning about 7:40 a.m., officials said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP