Man, 39, shot in the head and killed in Frankford, police say
FRANKFORD - Police find one man dead after he was shot in in the head in Frankford Tuesday morning.
The victim, a 39-year-old man, was found with a gunshot wound to the head on the 2000 block of Granite Street Tuesday morning about 7:40 a.m., officials said.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Authorities say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.
