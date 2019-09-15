Man, 40, critical after he is shot in a vehicle in East Falls

article

A man is in critical condition after he was shot inside a vehicle in East Falls Sunday.

According to officials, police responded to the 3200 of McMichael Street Sunday, just before 2:30 p.m.

Police found a 40-year-old man suffering from three gunshot wounds. Authorities say he was shot while sitting inside a vehicle.

The man was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.