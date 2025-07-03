3 dogs abandoned, left in the rain outside NJ animal shelter: officials

The Brief Officials say an unidentified man abandoned three dogs at the Atlantic County Humane Society. The dogs were dropped over the fence of the shelter in a downpour of rain. Authorities are still searching for the suspect.



The Atlantic County Humane Society is still searching for the man they say left three dogs outside their shelter in the pouring rain.

What we know:

In the early morning of July 2, a man wearing a black hoodie with gray sweatpants arrived at the Atlantic County Humane Society, took three dogs out of his car and dropped them over the fence into the yard of the shelter.

The man left no contact information and the license plate of the vehicle was not left in view of the camera.

The three dogs were all Shih-Tzu-Mix dogs and did not have collars.

What they're saying:

The Humane Society uploaded a video to Facebook and said that "the dogs were left in terrible condition."

They are asking anyone that may recognize the dogs, the owner, or the vehicle to reach out to the Atlantic City Police Department at 609-347-5779.