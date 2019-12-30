Man, 40, killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; police seek driver

article

Police in West Philadelphia are looking out for a white sedan related to a fatal hit-and-run Sunday evening.

Authorities say, police responded to the 4100 block of West Girard Avenue Sunday night, just after 8:15, for a call of a pedestrian struck.

Police found a 40-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle that drove off.

The man was rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Officials say a white sedan struck the man. The sedan was last seen driving eastbound on Girard Avenue and then south on 40th Street. Police do not have a description of the driver.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact police.