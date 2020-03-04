Man, 40, shot multiple times and killed in North Philadelphia

article

One man is dead in North Philadelphia after he was shot multiple times.

Authorities say police responded to the 2300 block of North Beechwood Street Tuesday, just after 7:30 p.m.

When police arrived, they found a 40-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the head, chest, torso and lower body.

The man was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police in North Philadelphia investigate a homicide on North Beechwood Street.

The shooting took place inside a building at the North Beechwood location. According to officials, shell casings were found on the first floor of the building.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No weapon has been found and no arrests have been made.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, click here.