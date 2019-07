article

Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man from Point Breeze since mid-June.

Theodore Brindley III, 49, was last seen on the 1200 block of South Broad Street at 2 p.m. on June 18.

Brindley is described as a bald man with green eyes who is 6-foot-4 and 180 pounds.

Anyone with any information on Brindley's whereabouts is urged to contact South Detective Division at 215-686-3013 or call 911.