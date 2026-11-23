The Brief Philadelphia police are investigating a series of pickpocketing incidents at bars and restaurants across the city. Surveillance videos show suspects stealing from bags and purses on West Girard Avenue, North Third Street and Christian Street. Victims say thousands of dollars have been stolen, with cards used at various CVS stores.



Philadelphia police are investigating a recent increase in pickpocketing incidents at bars and restaurants throughout the city, according to newly released surveillance footage and interviews with victims.

Officials say several suspects have been caught on camera stealing wallets and valuables from patrons' bags in multiple neighborhoods.

Police show pattern of thefts across city nightlife spots

What we know:

Surveillance video released by Philadelphia police shows men at different bars across the city reaching under bar tops and into purses hanging on hooks or chairs, taking wallets or items while patrons are distracted.

The footage, recorded at Libertee Grounds on West Girard Avenue, North Third on North Third Street and 12 Steps Down on the 800 block of Christian Street, reveals similar tactics.

Police say in one incident, $1500 dollars was spent using a victim's cards.

Police have also released still images of three men they are seeking in connection with these thefts, along with video showing suspects at CVS stores using stolen credit and debit cards.

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A victim, Brooke Schechter, described an incident that happened to her at a Northern Liberties restaurant bar on Second Street earlier in November.

She said her boyfriend went to the bathroom, and while she was sitting at the bar, two men approached.

"I didn't think anything of it at the time but one of them put their hand on the stool next to mine and when I turned to look at him, I'm assuming the other person took my wallet out. Didn't know it at the time. But when we were leaving I noticed my purse was unzipped," said Schechter.

She said her purse was hanging on a hook in front of her, touching her knee. Her boyfriend paid the bill, and 30 minutes later, fraud alerts started coming in on her phone as her cards were used throughout the city.

By the numbers:

Schechter said a total of $4,100 was charged to her cards across the city, involving two credit cards and a debit card that she says were used as credit at different CVS locations.

Other victims report similar incidents and responses. "Because a lot of money has been stolen," said Schechter.

Local perspective:

Reaction from the community has ranged from relief that police are investigating to concerns about personal safety. "I'm happy that they're actually doing something about it. I know that it's not just me," said Schechter.

"It's scary because women have to like be super vigilant as is," said Sara Delmoral, who saw the posted videos. Leslie Perez also commented on patrons being less careful in upscale settings, saying, "I think because of the restaurant I work at is like upscale casual, people are less vigilant about keeping their bags close to them." Delmoral added, "Especially in this economy people be trying to take anything."

Victims and bystanders at Philadelphia bars report adjusting their habits in response to the thefts. "The past couple weeks I just had my purse literally right in front of me which stinks but it is what it is," Schechter said.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the suspects in the pickpocketing cases.