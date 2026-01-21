Man accused of firing at troopers while fleeing traffic stop in Millville: State Police

The Brief James Zigler, 42, is accused of firing at New Jersey State Police troopers while fleeing a traffic stop. Zigler escaped police during a foot chase, but was later captured at a property in Millville. He has been charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, and more.



A New Jersey man is facing attempted murder charges after investigators say he fired at officers while fleeing a traffic stop in Millville on Tuesday night.

What we know:

James Zigler III, 42, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals at a property on Wheaton Avenue during a court-approved search, according to New Jersey State Police.

Zigler is accused of giving police a false identity as a passenger during a traffic stop on 4th and Sassafras streets around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators say Zigler fled the vehicle moments later, prompting a foot chase with police during which he allegedly turned and fired four shots towards troopers.

Police ducked for cover behind parked cars, allowing Zigler to escape. He was later found at a property in Millville and a gun was recovered, according to police.

What's next:

Zigler was charged with two counts of attempted murder, aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and more.

He is being held at Cumberland County Jail pending a detention hearing.