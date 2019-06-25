Man accused of killing Busch Gardens' famous flamingo hit by truck, killed in Orlando

article

Almost two years have passed since Busch Gardens' famous dancing flamingo, Pinky was euthanized after being injured, allegedly by an out-of-control park-goer.

The Orlando man accused of grabbing Pinky from a pen at Busch Gardens and slamming her to the ground, Joseph Carrao, 48, was found unfit to stand trial in Feb. 2017. He appeared in a Tampa courtroom for a status hearings several times this year 2019.

FOX 13 News has learned Carrao has since died after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a roadway near his Orlando home.

According to a crash report from the Florida Highway Patrol, Corrao was walking across State Road 50 (Colonial Drive) in Orange County around 6 a.m. June 5, 2019, when he was hit by a Ford F-150. Corrao died at Florida Hospital East. The truck driver was uninjured and was not cited.

Pinky, a 19-year-old Chilean flamingo, hatched at the park in 1996. Her dancing movements made her one of the park's stars.

This story was reported from Tampa, Florida.