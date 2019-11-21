Man accused of stabbing grandmother to death inside Salem apartment

article

Prosecutors say a man stabbed to death his grandmother inside a Salem, New Jersey apartment.

According to investigators, Salem City police made a well-being check on Nov. 20 at an apartment and discovered Catherine Wilson,71, lying on the living room floor suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Deon Wilson, 27, has been charged with first-degree murder, fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon and third-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.