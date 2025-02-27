Man 'armed with lighter fluid and matches' arrested after barricading himself in Philadelphia home: police
PHILADELPHIA - A barricade situation in Philadelphia on Wednesday night was resolved peacefully after police say a man armed himself with lighter fluid and matches.
The 54-year-old was taken into custody when a SWAT team entered the North Philadelphia property hours after police say he refused to surrender.
There were no injuries reported.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of North 18th Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a person breaking in.
Investigators say the 54-year-old man armed himself with lighter fluid and matches, and he refused to exit the North Philadelphia property.
Over three hours after police declared it a barricade situation, a SWAT team entered the property and took the suspect into custody without injuries.