Man 'armed with lighter fluid and matches' arrested after barricading himself in Philadelphia home: police

A barricade situation in Philadelphia on Wednesday night was resolved peacefully after police say a man armed himself with lighter fluid and matches.

The 54-year-old was taken into custody when a SWAT team entered the North Philadelphia property hours after police say he refused to surrender.

There were no injuries reported.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 2200 block of North 18th Street just after 10 p.m. for reports of a person breaking in.

Investigators say the 54-year-old man armed himself with lighter fluid and matches, and he refused to exit the North Philadelphia property.

Over three hours after police declared it a barricade situation, a SWAT team entered the property and took the suspect into custody without injuries.