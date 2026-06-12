Man armed with tree branch run over by work truck after ripping off door handle: police

The Brief A man is dead after police say he approached a work truck armed with a tree branch and ripped off the driver's side door handle when he was struck by the truck as it fled. Police found the broken door handle underneath the man's body, and a 5-foot-long tree branch nearby. The truck was located about 10 blocks away, and the driver is said to be cooperating with police.



Investigators believe a 50-year-old man was armed with a tree branch when he ripped the door handle off a work truck and was run over by the vehicle as it fled overnight in Philadelphia.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to Ridge and Leverington avenues around 1 a.m. Friday.

Police found a 52-year-old James Patrone lying in the road suffering from trauma to the head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police Patrone approached a work truck armed with a tree branch and began tugging on the driver's side door handle.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Police found the broken truck door handle underneath the man's body.

Chief Inspector Scott Small told reporters the handle snapped off the truck as it sped away, running over Patrone as it fled.

Small said the door handle was found underneath Patrone's body on the street, and a 5-foot-long tree branch was found nearby.

The work truck was located about 10 blocks away from the deadly incident, and police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

Chief Small said Patrone lives about a block away from where the incident happened.

No arrests have been reported, and police have not announced charges as of Friday morning.

Investigators have not said what prompted the 50-year-old man to approach the work truck.