Sixers announce LeBron James signing, reveal jersey number

The Brief The Sixers announced the signing of NBA legend LeBron James, and revealed what jersey number he will wear. James, 41, announced that he would sign with the Sixers last Friday in a lengthy social media post. James and the newly acquired Jaylen Brown will join an existing core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.



The Philadelphia 76ers on Monday officially announced the signing of NBA legend LeBron James.

What we know:

The Sixers shocked the basketball world when the 41-year-old announced on social media that he would be signing with the Sixers.

"I believe I can help make the Philadelphia 76ers a championship team, and I am so excited to energize a new fan base and start this incredible journey one last time," James wrote in a 4-part post on X.

The Sixers lured the NBA legend to Philadelphia after adding Jaylen Brown in a trade with the Boston Celtics. James and Brown will punctuate an existing core of Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and VJ Edgecombe.

"This is my last decision. I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point," James said. "I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win and to have a chance at the feeling of winning."

LeBron's deal with the Sixers is reportedly for 2-years, $8M. The Sixers announced on Monday that he will wear No. 23.

By the numbers:

James is the only player in NBA history with at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds, and 10,000 assists, according to the 76ers. He holds career averages of 26.8 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game over 23 seasons with Cleveland, Miami, and Los Angeles.

James has won NBA Finals MVP honors with three different teams and is a three-time Olympic gold medalist.

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James joins the 76ers after averaging 20.9 points, 7.2 assists, and 6.1 rebounds with the Lakers in the 2025-26 season. He was named Western Conference Player of the Week in April, extending his league record to 70 career weekly honors.

James’ playoff experience includes 19 postseason appearances, an NBA-leading 302 playoff games, and records for points, wins, and series victories.

What they're saying:

"There is no doubt LeBron is one of the greatest players to ever play the game of basketball and there are no words to measure the impact he’ll have on this organization," President of Basketball Operations Mike Gansey said. "We couldn’t be happier that he is officially here and are excited to welcome him, Savannah, and the James family into our 76ers family."

MORE: LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers: 'I am so excited'

What we don't know:

The Sixers have not announced when they will officially introduce LeBron James.