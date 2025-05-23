Man with permit to carry arrested after fatal double shooting inside West Philly store

The Brief Philadelphia police have made an arrest in a deadly double shooting this week in West Philadelphia. Two teens were shot inside a store Wednesday afternoon. One of the teens died from his injuries.



A man has been arrested in connection with the fatal double shooting of two teens inside a West Philadelphia grocery store, killing one of the two.

What we know:

Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 22-year-old Jaquan Higgs, a West Philadelphia resident, in connection with the fatal double shooting of two teens inside a grocery store Wednesday afternoon.

Higgs is charged with murder, attempt of murder and other related offenses.

Philly police sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley that Higgs remained at the scene after the shooting, adding he has a permit to legally carry a concealed weapon.

The backstory:

Police were called to the 5400 block of Race Street Wednesday afternoon, around 2:15, on the reports of gunfire inside a grocery store on the block.

Officers found two teens suffering with multiple gunshot wounds.

A 16-year-old was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center and listed in critical condition.

A 15-year-old, identified as Seth Marshall, died at the scene.

Timeline:

Police sources tell Keeley that the teens were armed. They further explained Higgs shot in self-defense.

Sources say surveillance shows neither teen pulling their guns out before they were shot.

The store video shows Marshall’s gun visibly sticking out of his waistband as he was near the front door and raised his phone, not his gun and began typing a text when he was shot.

Sources explained the surveillance shows the 16-year-old paying for his food order at the front counter when he was shot.

Dig deeper:

Sources say both teens have extensive criminal records, despite their young ages and many of their crimes in Montgomery County. Law enforcement sources say Marshall was wanted on weapons charges in Montgomery County.

Higgs had no criminal record at all, allowing him to legally get a permit to carry.