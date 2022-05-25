Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
(Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

ATLANTA - Atlanta police have arrested a man for reportedly threatening to blow up Tyler Perry Studios.

TMZ reports that Coles Arrasheed called the studio's main number on May 13 and told the receptionist he wanted to speak directly to Tyler Perry.

According to an Atlanta police report, the receptionist told him no, which made him angry.

90fc3908-thumbnail_image0.jpg

Coles Arrasheed (Fulton County Sheriff's Office)

After she hung up on him, the receptionist found Arrasheed had left a voicemail allegedly threatening to blow up the studio.

Arrasheed was arrested on felony terroristic threat charges and taken to the Fulton County Jail.

He has since been released on a $5,000 bond.