Man broke into North Philadelphia charter school and stole $500 worth of supplies, police say
NORTH PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a North Philadelphia charter school early Tuesday morning and stole hundreds of dollars worth of newly delivered school supplies.
The Philadelphia Police Department on Friday released security footage of a man dressed in dark clothes standing near the door at People for People Charter School on the 800 block of North Broad Street around 2:30 a.m.
The suspect is seen pulling the locked door handle and walking away from the school. Investigators said the man forced his way into the school through a side door and stole $500 worth of newly delivered school supplies.
Police described the suspect as a Black man wearing "distinctive clothing," including a dark jacket with red and white stitching on the front and back, black Adidas track pants, black and white sneakers, and a Black Lives Matter mask.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093.
