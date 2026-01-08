Man charged after over 100 human remains found in his Pennsylvania home

The Brief Jonathan Gerlach, 34, is charged with multiple counts related to graveyard burglaries. Over 100 sets of human remains were found at his home and storage unit. Gerlach's preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 20.



Authorities have arrested a suspect in a disturbing case involving graveyard burglaries and the theft of human remains.

Police investigation into graveyard burglaries

What we know:

Jonathan Gerlach, 34, of Ephrata, Pa., has been charged with multiple offenses, including burglary and abuse of corpses.

Detectives found bones and skulls in his car during surveillance at Mount Moriah Cemetery.

Detectives Leah Cesanek and Chris Karr, along with other law enforcement officials, led the investigation.

They discovered over 100 sets of human remains at Gerlach's home and storage unit in Ephrata.

Charges and legal proceedings

What they're saying:

"Detectives walked into a horror movie come to life in that home. It is truly, in the most literal sense of the word, horrific," said District Attorney Tanner Rouse.

He expressed sympathy for those affected by the crimes.

Gerlach faces numerous charges, including burglary, criminal trespass, and theft by unlawful taking.

He is currently held at George W. Hill Correctional Facility with bail set at $1 million.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear if all the recovered remains have been identified or if additional charges will be filed as the investigation continues.