Man charged with involuntary manslaughter in shooting death of 2-year-old son, police say

A man charged last month in the shooting death of his 2-year-old son is now also facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

On Dec. 2nd, Middletown police were dispatched to the Racquet Club Apartments at 8:49 p.m. for a medical 911 call indicating a child had fallen with his skull cracked open.

Upon arrival, Jorddan M. Thornton, 27, was found standing outside an apartment holding a male child with a bloody head wound. From the officer's military background, he believed the child's wound was consistent with a gunshot wound, according to an arrest affidavit.

Thornton told police he had been watching television with his son but fell asleep.

Thorton also said his son had been jumping on the bed and he believed his son hit his head on the headboard, the arrest affidavit continues. Thornton also told that there are guns in the apartment, but all put away in drawers.

The boy was taken to St. Mary's Medical Center where he was declared dead a short time later. A doctor said the injury was consistent with a gunshot wound.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the apartment and located a loaded Glock handgun on the floor, at the foot of the bed.

The next day, Thorton was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

A thorough investigation by the Middletown Township Police Department and the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office concluded Thornton’s son "accessed a loaded firearm and then shot himself in the head in a reckless or grossly negligent manner," according to the new charges.

On Tuesday, an updated criminal complaint was filed against Thornton, charging him with involuntary slaughter and endangering the welfare of a child.

Thornton was arraigned and was sent to Bucks County Correctional Facility under $75,000 bail.

