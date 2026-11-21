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The Brief The Philadelphia Union dropped Game 1 of the MLS Cup Playoffs 2-0 on Saturday against the New England Revolution The Union went down early after an own goal deflection off the foot of Nathan Harriel. The best-of-three series comes to Philadelphia for Game 2 on Nov. 28.



The Philadelphia Union lost Game 1 against the New England Revolution on Saturday 2-0 to kick off their 2026 MLS Cup run.

Early own goal

What we know:

The Union went down early Saturday, after center back Nathan Harriel deflected a shot from New England's Peyton Miller, sending it dribbling into the corner of the net. Harriel would go on to get a yellow card minutes later.

Peyton struck again in the 73rd minute, doinking a cross from Jack Harrison off the crossbar and into the net.

The backstory:

After losing their first six games of the 2026 regular season, the Union came into the postseason winning nine of their last 15 to secure the sixth seed in the MLS Cup Playoffs.

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Game 2 next Saturday

What's next:

The series comes to Philadelphia for Game 2 next Saturday, Nov. 28. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. If necessary, Game 3 would be on Dec. 2. The winner of this series will go on to face either Miami or Columbus.