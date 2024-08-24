Man charged with murder after shooting at Harbor House Apartments in Claymont

article

A 27-year-old man is facing several charges after police say a shooting occurred at an apartment complex in New Castle County Friday morning.

At around 10:27 a.m., officers were dispatched to Harbor House Apartments for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a 35-year-old male who had been shot.

The victim, who they identified as Devontre Taylor of Wilmington, was transported to a local area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to the scene after reports said that the suspect was seen entering a building in the complex.

SKYFOX captures a police presence at Harbor House Apartments in Claymont following reports of a shooting.

SWAT and Patrol Officers detained a man at the building who matched the provided description.

They then transported him to New Castle County Police Headquarters.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect in police custody as 27-year-old Michael Toombs of Claymont.

27-year-old Michael Toombs of Claymont has been charged with murder and other charges related to a fatal shooting at Harbor House Apartments. | New Castle County Police Department

Toombs has been charged with Murder First Degree, Robbery First Degree, Manufacture/Deliver/PWID Controlled Substance, and three counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Michael was arraigned and sent to the Howard R Young Correctional Institution in lieu of $950,000 cash bail.

Anyone with information or surveillance footage/cell phone video pertaining to this incident is asked to please contact Detective Arnold at matthew.arnold@newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-2787.