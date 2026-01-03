Man charged with murder after shooting leaves woman dead, minor injured in NJ: police

article

The Brief A Paulsboro man has been charged with murder after a shooting left one woman dead and a minor injured. Authorities say the suspect told police he shot both victims inside a home. The injured victim is receiving medical treatment as the investigation continues.



A Paulsboro man is facing multiple criminal charges after a shooting inside a home left one person dead and another injured, according to prosecutors.

What we know:

Ramon Luis Acevedo, 40, of Paulsboro, was arrested and charged by complaint with first-degree murder, second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

According to court documents, the Paulsboro Police Department responded to a 911 call early Saturday morning on Elizabeth Avenue reporting an adult female with a gunshot wound to the head. The caller also reported a second victim who had been shot and fled the residence.

Police found the adult female dead inside a bedroom of the home.

The second victim, identified as a minor, suffered a gunshot wound and is receiving medical treatment.

What they're saying:

Court documents state that Acevedo identified himself during the 911 call and told authorities he had shot both victims.

In a statement to police, Acevedo said he intentionally shot the first victim and accidentally shot the second victim after being startled while still holding the handgun, according to prosecutors.

By the numbers:

If convicted, Acevedo faces:

30 years to life in prison for first-degree murder

5 to 10 years for second-degree aggravated assault

5 to 10 years for possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose

What's next:

The investigation involved the Paulsboro Police Department and the Major Crimes Unit. Prosecutor Andrew B. Johns thanked both agencies for their assistance.

The charges filed against Acevedo are accusations. He is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.