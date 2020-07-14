Man charged with taking kitchen appliances, food from Wilmington church

article

Delaware State Police have arrested and charged a man with burglarizing a Wilmington Church earlier this month.

Timothy Jeter, 46, has been charged with third-degree burglary and theft under $1500.

Authorities say the burglary happened at St. Helena's Church on the 600 block of Philadelphia Pike.

Surveillance footage shows the man enter the just church just after midnight and spend three hours inside loading kitchen appliances and food onto an industrial cart owned by the church.

A church worker who did not want to be identified told FOX 29 that the food and equipment are used for charitable events held by the church.

Jeter was taken into custody at a bus stop on Saturday.

