Quadruple shooting kills male, 18; critically injures teen in SW Philly: officials

A Southwest Philadelphia street became a scene of terror as a shooter opened fire on four people, killing one of them.

The quadruple shooting happened on the 1000 block of South 51st Street Saturday, around 6:30 in the evening, officials said.

Two young men and two teens were sitting on a porch when the shooting started. When it ended, one of the adult males was dead and a teen was critically injured.

An 18-year-old was rushed by medics to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his face. He died at the hospital.

Someone drove a 17-year-old male to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital in a private vehicle. From there, he was taken to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Officials said he was shot four times. He was critically wounded.

The two others - a 22-year-old man and a 16-year-old male were taken to Presbyterian for treatment of gunshot wounds. They are both listed as stable.

An investigation is underway. Officials say a weapon was recovered, but no arrests have been made.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.