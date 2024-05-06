Miss Delaware Teen USA becomes first winner with down syndrome

A local teen pageant winner has just made history, and she doesn't plan on stopping any time soon!

Kayla Kosmalski was crowned Delaware's Miss Teen USA last weekend - the first contestant with down syndrome to win the title.

"I was in shock," Kayla said when she stopped by Good Day Philadelphia on Monday.

The 17-year-old is a senior at Middletown High School, and her list of extracurricular activities is almost endless.

Cheerleading, varsity swim team, school theater and National Honors Society. All on top of a 3.7 GPA!

However, Kayla says her greatest passion is advocating for people with down syndrome.

"To change their dreams, and to be as fantastic as they are, and show them that down syndrome doesn’t hold me back."

This isn't the teen winner's first time being part of an historic change.

Several years ago, Kayla and her parents advocated for the passing of "Kayla's Act," a law that allows disabled people to save up to $14,000 a year.

So, what's next for Kayla? She is headed to Hollywood to compete in Miss Teen USA on August 1!