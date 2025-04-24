Man chased down and shot overnight in Philadelphia: police

article

The Brief A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was chased and shot overnight in Philadelphia. Investigators say the shooting victim tried to hide behind a car for cover, but collapsed and was shot again. Police have not reported any arrests.



A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after investigators say he was chased down and shot several times late Wednesday night in Philadelphia.

The shooting unfolded just before midnight on the 3900 block of M Street in Philadelphia's Juniata Park neighborhood, according to police.

No arrests have been reported so far.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 3900 block of M Street just before midnight Thursday for reports of a shooting.

Police found a 27-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the back, abdomen and head. He was rushed to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the unidentified victim was shot while being chased by a gunman and collapsed behind a parked car while seeking cover.

The gunman is accused of firing more shots at the man as he laid on the ground, before he fled on foot towards a nearby grocery store.

What's next:

No arrests were reported in the shooting, but police provided a description of the suspected gunman.

Investigators are searching for a man, approximately 5-foot-6 or 5-foot-8, who was wearing all black clothes and was carrying a backpack.

Anyone with information should contact the Philadelphia Police Department.