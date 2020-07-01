Man critical after argument leads to stabbing in Kensington, police say

article

Authorities are searching for a suspect after an argument between two men escalated to a stabbing early Wednesday morning in Kensington.

Police say two men were standing in front of a store on Kensington Avenue just after 2 a.m. when an argument turned into a physical fight. During the altercation, police say the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest. The suspect then got into the passenger's side of a nearby parked car and fled the scene.

The victim, whose identity has not been released by police, was found lying unresponsive in the southbound lane of Kensington Avenue. He was rushed by police to Temple University Hospital and placed in critical condition.

Detectives will reportedly use more than five nearby SEPTA cameras to find out more about where the suspect fled.

