Man critical after being shot in back, neck in North Philadelphia, police say

A man is fighting for his life at a Philadelphia hospital after police say he was shot in the neck and back Friday morning in North Philadelphia.

Officers responded to the area of 24th and Huntingdon Streets shortly after 9 a.m. for reports of gun fire.

A 46-year-old man was shot once in the neck and once in the back. He was taken by medics to Temple Hospital in critical condition.

Police do not know what sparked the shooting. No arrests have been reported.

