Man critical after being stabbed in North Philadelphia , police say

A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in North Philadelphia.

The incident happened at approximately 4:32 p.m. at 26th and Cambria Streets.

Police say a 62-year-old man was stabbed once in the back of the neck. He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was placed in critical condition.

Police were unable to locate where the incident happened.

No weapons were recovered and no arrests was made.

An investigation remains under way.

