Man critical after more than 40 shots fired in North Philadelphia

Police are investigating after they say a man was critically injured in a North Philadelphia shooting.

The incident occurred on the 1300 block of Parrish Street shortly before 1 a.m.

Police say a man in his 20s was struck several times in the lower leg. He remains in critical condition.

More than 40 shell casings were recovered from the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.