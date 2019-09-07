Man critical after stabbing outside bar in Olney; suspect in custody

article

Police are investigating after an overnight stabbing in Olney left a man critically wounded.

The incident occurred around 2:15 a.m. at Euphoria Night Club on the 700 block of Adams Avenue.

Police said the 35-year-old victim was stabbed in the stomach outside on the bar's property. The victim was transported to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The incident was captured on video, according to authorities. A knife was also recovered from the scene.

A male suspect, who has yet to be identified, was taken into custody. It is unclear what charges he faces.

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.