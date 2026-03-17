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Water main break closes Broad Street and Roosevelt Blvd in Philly: What we know

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Published  March 17, 2026 8:40pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

The Brief

    • A 12-inch water main break is under investigation in Philadelphia's Nicetown-Tioga neighborhood.
    • The leak was first reported at around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
    • As a result, Broad Street and Roosevelt Blvd were closed in both directions.

PHILADELPHIA - At around 5:30 p.m. the Philadelphia Water Department said a leak was reported in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.

Preliminary investigation found that a 12-inch main broke near Broad Street and Roosevelt Blvd.

As a result, both streets are closed in both directions.

The water department is at the scene investigating. 

What we don't know:

It is unclear when the roads will reopen.

What's next:

This is a developing story. 

Check back for updates.

The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Water Department.

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