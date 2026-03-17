Water main break closes Broad Street and Roosevelt Blvd in Philly: What we know
PHILADELPHIA - At around 5:30 p.m. the Philadelphia Water Department said a leak was reported in the Nicetown-Tioga section of the city.
Preliminary investigation found that a 12-inch main broke near Broad Street and Roosevelt Blvd.
As a result, both streets are closed in both directions.
The water department is at the scene investigating.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when the roads will reopen.
What's next:
This is a developing story.
Check back for updates.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Water Department.