Crossing guard assaulted Monday afternoon in Darby Borough: police

The Brief Police are searching for a suspect after a crossing guard was assaulted in Darby Borough. The identity of the crossing guard and their condition remains unknown at this time. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact the Darby Borough Police Department.



Police in Darby Borough are searching for a suspect after they say a crossing guard was assaulted while on the job Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Investigators say the "heinous act" happened just before 4 p.m. at the intersection of South 6th and Walnut streets.

"A crossing guard, who works daily to keep our children and neighbors safe, was assaulted at this location," police said.

What we don't know:

Police have not said what exactly happened in the moments surrounding the incident.

The identity and condition of the crossing guard remains unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the assault to contact the Darby Borough Police Department.

"We are very troubled by this heinous act, and we will put every investigative measure to use to try and find the person responsible."