National Constitution Center to honor Pope Leo XIV with Liberty Medal

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The Brief Pope Leo XIV will receive the 38th annual Liberty Medal from the National Constitution Center on July 3, 2026, in Philadelphia. The ceremony marks the eve of America’s 250th anniversary and will feature a live virtual address from the Vatican. The event highlights Pope Leo’s advocacy for religious liberty and Philadelphia’s role in the nation’s founding.



The National Constitution Center will present the 38th annual Liberty Medal to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV in a public ceremony on Friday, July 3, 2026, outside the Center on Independence Mall.

The award recognizes Pope Leo’s lifelong commitment to promoting religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and expression worldwide, ideals rooted in the First Amendment.

What we know:

The ceremony will take place in front of Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were signed. Pope Leo XIV will deliver live acceptance remarks virtually from the Vatican, which will be livestreamed to attendees and available online, according to the National Constitution Center.

The event will bring together civic and faith leaders, as well as the public, to reflect on the meaning of liberty at a historic moment for the nation.

"At a moment of national reflection marking America’s 250th anniversary, the Liberty Medal invites us to consider how the ideals of freedom are carried forward across generations and around the world," Vince Stango, interim president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, said. "With this, the NCC is honored to award the Liberty Medal to Pope XIV for his career as a consistent advocate for religious liberty, freedom of conscience, and human dignity."

The ceremony is part of Philadelphia’s Independence Week events, presented in partnership with the City of Philadelphia and Wawa Welcome America, and shaped with help from Villanova University.

Local perspective:

Pope Leo XIV, the first American pope, has prioritized interfaith and ecumenical dialogue since his election in May 2025. He has worked with leaders from Jewish, Muslim, Christian, and other communities to promote respect and peaceful coexistence, according to the National Constitution Center.

"Pope Leo XIV’s moral leadership and his defense of religious freedom and free expression embodies these enduring principles. Honoring him with the Liberty Medal affirms the universal power of these ideals and their relevance far beyond our borders," chair of the Center’s Board of Trustees Mike George said.

The Liberty Medal, established in 1988 and hosted by the National Constitution Center since 2006, honors individuals and organizations who strive to secure liberty for people worldwide.

Past recipients include Hamilton and Ron Chernow, Ken Burns, Judy Woodruff and David Rubenstein, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, U.S. Senator John McCain, U.S. Representative John Lewis, the Dalai Lama, and Malala Yousafzai.

The Liberty Medal is sponsored by Ira Lubert and Pamela Estadt, with additional support from corporations, foundations, and individuals. Proceeds benefit the National Constitution Center’s ongoing work.