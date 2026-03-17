Tree company worker killed by falling tree during storm cleanup in Newtown Square

The Brief A tree trimmer died Tuesday after a large tree fell on him during storm cleanup in Newtown Square. The worker was not working on the tree that fell, according to the company owner. OSHA is investigating the deadly incident and it is unclear if Monday’s storm played a role.



A tree-trimming company employee died Tuesday morning in Newtown Square when a large tree unexpectedly uprooted and fell on him during post-storm cleanup.

Cleanup after the storm turns deadly in Delaware County

What we know:

The worker was trimming trees in the yard of a home on Earles Lane when a different large tree, not part of the job, suddenly fell and killed him, according to the company owner.

The incident happened a little before 11:00 a.m. as crews were clearing storm debris.

Neighbors said they heard trees falling throughout the morning as cleanup continued after recent storms.

"I heard trees falling all morning. They were obviously doing tree work, look in the backyard. There's a bunch of limbs down, so yeah it was recurring, non-stop, for the better part of the morning," said Scott Novak, a next-door neighbor.

The neighborhood reacts to the tragedy

What they're saying:

Residents expressed shock and sadness at the loss.

"Terrible, obviously there are a lot of trees down here and every time we get a storm, we do get trees falling down quite a bit. There is a need to constantly maintain your trees. But it’s just a terrible terrible incident," said Novak.

The owner of the tree company, described as very distraught, told FOX 29 the longtime employee was working on the other side of the yard when the tree fell. The company owner did not want to speak on camera.

Tree-trimming equipment and scattered limbs remained in the yard hours after the incident, highlighting the ongoing cleanup efforts in the area.

Authorities investigate the cause

What's next:

OSHA was at the home Tuesday evening investigating what appears to be a freak accident.

The cause of the tree’s uprooting has not been determined.

The identity of the worker has not been released, and the investigation by OSHA is ongoing.