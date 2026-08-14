Man critically hurt by falling scaffolding debris in Center City

The Brief A man walking on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street was struck by debris from scaffolding Friday morning. The incident occurred at approximately 10:57 a.m. and left the man critically injured. The man was taken to Jefferson University Hospital and is listed in critical condition.



A man was struck by debris that fell from scaffolding while walking in Center City on Friday morning, according to police.

What we know:

Police say the incident occurred at 10:57 a.m. on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.

The man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Officials say the investigation into what caused the debris to fall is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not said what caused the debris to fall or whether anyone else was involved. The man's identity and age have not been released, and no further updates on his condition are available at this time.