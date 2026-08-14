Man critically hurt by falling scaffolding debris in Center City
PHILADELPHIA - A man was struck by debris that fell from scaffolding while walking in Center City on Friday morning, according to police.
What we know:
Police say the incident occurred at 10:57 a.m. on the 1200 block of Chestnut Street.
The man was taken to the hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.
Officials say the investigation into what caused the debris to fall is ongoing.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not said what caused the debris to fall or whether anyone else was involved. The man's identity and age have not been released, and no further updates on his condition are available at this time.
The Source: Information from the Philadelphia Police Department.