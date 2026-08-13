New Jersey named the second-best state to live in: Here's why

The Brief A 2026 study has officially ranked New Jersey as the no. 2 best state to live in the U.S. The Garden State earned its spot by ranking first nationwide in safety and placing in the top 10 for education and health. While New Jersey is notoriously expensive, the data shows that it pays off.



New Jerseyans have always known they live in one of the best states in the country, but now it's official.

What we know:

New Jersey ranks as the second-best state to live in the United States this year, according to a recent study.

The Garden State was bested only by Idaho when evaluated across five main dimensions: affordability, economy, education and health, quality of life and safety.

Top 10 states to live in

Idaho New Jersey Wisconsin Massachusetts New Hampshire Wyoming Utah Minnesota Pennsylvania Florida

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Why NJ ranks No. 2

Dig deeper:

New Jersey ranked No. 1 overall in safety out of all 50 states, boasting the ninth-lowest violent crime rate and the 17th-lowest property crime rate in the nation.

While the state is known for having a higher cost of living (ranking 49th in affordability), the earning potential and financial stability of its residents help balance the scales.

For education and health, New Jersey came in seventh place nationwide, with the third-best overall life expectancy and the second-lowest premature death rate in the country.

Ranking ninth in quality of life, the state gives residents access to beaches along the Jersey Shore, suburban downtowns and immediate proximity to major cities like New York City and Philadelphia.