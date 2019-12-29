Man critically wounded after shooting in Kingsessing

article

Police are investigating after a man was critically wounded in a Kingsessing shooting overnight.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on 54th Street.

Police said a man in his early to mid-30s was shot once in the back and transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Authorities recovered a shell casings from a .22 caliber bullet at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or texting PPD TIP (773847). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online. All tips are confidential.

___

Advertisement

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

___

For resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia, see here.