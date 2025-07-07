Man arrested after Philly school safety officer shot following road rage incident: police
PHILADELPHIA - It’s been over a week since a Philadelphia school safety officer was shot near Dave & Buster’s.
In a new development, police say they have arrested the man sought in the incident.
What we know:
On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at around 1:47 a.m., an on-duty school safety officer was shot outside the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard.
Upon investigating, police identified and located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017–2019 Kia Sportage, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Girard Avenue from 5th Street around 1:53 a.m.
Police say the vehicle was missing a front license plate and had a possible sticker in the upper left-hand corner of the windshield.
It was believed to be occupied by a man with a bowl-style black haircut, wearing a red or orange shirt.
On Saturday, 28-year-old Ariza Giansteban was taken into custody in Paramus, New Jersey, in connection with the shooting.
Dig deeper:
The victim, a 68-year-old school safety officer and retired Philadelphia police officer, was returning from a shift at a school when he was flagged down in a road rage incident.
The suspect shot the officer, leaving him critically injured.
What's next:
The 28-year-old is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia to face charges.
The Source: The information in this story is from Philadelphia police.