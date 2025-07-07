Man arrested after Philly school safety officer shot following road rage incident: police

The Brief A Philadelphia school safety officer was shot multiple times near Dave & Buster's on Sunday, June 29. Philly police believe the shooting stemmed from a road rage incident between a white Hyundai and a black pickup truck that occurred on I-95. The man in the white Hyundai previously sought for his role in the shooting, has been arrested in Paramus, New Jersey.



It’s been over a week since a Philadelphia school safety officer was shot near Dave & Buster’s.

In a new development, police say they have arrested the man sought in the incident.

What we know:

On Sunday, June 29, 2025, at around 1:47 a.m., an on-duty school safety officer was shot outside the 300 block of North Columbus Boulevard.

Upon investigating, police identified and located the suspect vehicle, a white 2017–2019 Kia Sportage, which was last seen traveling eastbound on Girard Avenue from 5th Street around 1:53 a.m.

Police say the vehicle was missing a front license plate and had a possible sticker in the upper left-hand corner of the windshield.

It was believed to be occupied by a man with a bowl-style black haircut, wearing a red or orange shirt.

On Saturday, 28-year-old Ariza Giansteban was taken into custody in Paramus, New Jersey, in connection with the shooting.

Dig deeper:

The victim, a 68-year-old school safety officer and retired Philadelphia police officer, was returning from a shift at a school when he was flagged down in a road rage incident.

The suspect shot the officer, leaving him critically injured.

What's next:

The 28-year-old is currently awaiting extradition to Philadelphia to face charges.