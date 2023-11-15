Man dead after fire in West Oak Lane home: officials

article

A man is dead after a fire in a West Oak Lane home.

Fire crews and police were called to the 6700 block of North 18th Street Wednesday evening, about 6 p.m., for a fire call with people trapped, according to officials.

When police arrived, they discovered one unidentified man was unresponsive in the living room. Medics pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The fire was declared under control by 6:15.

An investigation into the fire is active with the Fire Marshal on location. An investigation into the man’s death is underway.

