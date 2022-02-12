Expand / Collapse search

Man dies after being shot inside car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

Published 
Updated 5:07PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A man has lost his life after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. 

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Woodland Avenue. 

Police say the 29-year-old man was shot once in the left armpit inside a Nissan Altima. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 11:32 p.m. 

A firearm was recovered, according to police, but no arrests have been made. 

An investigation remains active and ongoing.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter