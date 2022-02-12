Man dies after being shot inside car in Southwest Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A man has lost his life after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.
The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday on the 6000 block of Woodland Avenue.
Police say the 29-year-old man was shot once in the left armpit inside a Nissan Altima. He was pronounced deceased shortly after 11:32 p.m.
A firearm was recovered, according to police, but no arrests have been made.
An investigation remains active and ongoing.
