Man fatally shot in neck, chest in West Philadelphia; suspect sought
article
WEST PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect after a man was fatally shot in the neck and chest Thursday afternoon in West Philadelphia.
Officers say gunfire erupted on the 5400 block of Race Street shortly before noon.
Police transported the victim to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 12:25 p.m.
The identity of the victim has not been disclosed, but police say he is a black man in his late-20s.