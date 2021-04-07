Man fatally shot in the chest in Kensington
PHILADELPHIA - A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in the Kensington section of the city.
Police responded to the 800 block of East Madison Street for reports of a person with a gun. The shooting happened on Tuesday at approximately 1:02 p.m.
The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Wilfredo Couvertier, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m.
The scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.
