Man fatally shot in the chest in Kensington

article

A man is dead after he was shot in the chest in the Kensington section of the city.

Police responded to the 800 block of East Madison Street for reports of a person with a gun. The shooting happened on Tuesday at approximately 1:02 p.m.

The victim, later identified as 43-year-old Wilfredo Couvertier, was taken to the hospital by private vehicle. He was pronounced dead at 1:22 p.m.

The scene was held, but no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing with Homicide Detectives Division.

___

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter