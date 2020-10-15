Man fatally struck by multiple cars on northeast extension of Pennsylvania Turnpike

A man who police say was walking in and out of traffic on the northeast extension of the Pennsylvania Turnpike died after he was fatally struck by multiple vehicles early Thursday morning.

Pennsylvania State Troopers from the King of Prussia Barracks were called to the 46.6 mile marker of the turnpike around 4:30 a.m. By the time troopers responded, police say the man had been struck by several cars. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they have not been able to positively identify the victim. He is described as a white man approximately 5-foot-10, 190-200 pounds.

As a result of the crash and subsequent investigation, the northbound lanes of I-476 were closed between Quakertown and Lehigh Valley. All northbound traffic was forced off the turnpike at the Quakertown Interchange.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police at 610-395-1438.

