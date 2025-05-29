Suspects sought for nearly 10 burglaries in Philadelphia just this month

article

The Brief Philadelphia police are looking for suspects wanted in connection to a series of commercial burglaries. Nearly 10 have been reported this month. One suspect has been identified by police, but has yet to be apprehended.



A rash of crime has plagued some Philadelphia businesses over the past several weeks, and police are searching for the suspects responsible for the burglaries.

What we know:

Police have identified Marcos Neto as one of at least two suspects accused of targeting auto shops and industrial equipment suppliers in Northeast Philadelphia.

The commercial burglaries typically occur overnight, starting in February, with the last one reported on May 26:

February 15: Three iPhones stolen from Royal Car Center on Roosevelt Boulevard as window broken

May 5: Handgun used to break into Northeast Community Auto Center on Roosevelt Boulevard

May 7: Rivet tool stolen from Guardo Body Shop on Adams Avenue

May 10: Three buffer machines stolen from Guardo Body Shop on Adams Avenue

May 24: Lottery tickets stolen, cash register damaged at King's Deli

May 25: Office, vehicle ransacked at a recycling company on Fraley Street

May 25: Rock thrown through Christian Auto on Torresdale Avenue

May 25: Several tools and pieces of equipment stolen from Yafro Towing on Tulip Street

May 26: Large box taken from J & M Windows & Doors on Roosevelt Boulevard

What you can do:

Anyone with information about these burglaries, or Marcos Neto, is asked to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.

Police say Neto could be in the area of Castor and Levick streets.