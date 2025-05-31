Hundreds gather for Gaudreau Family 5K run/walk

article

The Brief Hundreds turned out in a powerful tribute Saturday morning as the community came together for a heartfelt 5K run honoring the legacy of the Gaudreau brothers. The brothers were fatally struck by a car while they were riding their bikes in Oldmans Township last year. The driver was allegedly under the influence at the time of the accident.



Hundreds gathered to honor the two brothers killed while cycling in Salem County last year at the Inaugural Gaudreau Family 5K Run, to help raise funds for a playground for kids with disabilities, in honor of the pair.

"This is great, we are bringing the hockey community and the running community together here in South Jersey and Philadelphia to celebrate Johnny and Matthew," said Dave Welsh, a local business owner and organizer of the event.

Last year, Matthew and Johnny Gaudreau’s lives were abruptly taken away after they were hit and killed by an alleged drunk driver as they were riding their bicycles in Salem County, New Jersey.

Both pillars of the hockey community, with Johnny, taking his talent to the NHL.

"When you first heard this tragedy that occurred, it was so riveting and overwhelming, that anything that we could possibly do to help, we were right on board. We are big hockey fans, we loved everything about this event so, we figured we’re gonna do it," says one of the participants.

A chance for the community to come together to support the brothers, their family, and the overall cause, which was to raise funds to build a playground at a school in South Jersey for children with disabilities, in honor of the Gaudreau brothers.

Gillian Kocher, who helped put on the event says, "This playground that they are building through the proceeds from this will be a kind of lasting impact. It will impact generations to come at Archbishop Damiano. I know that John and Matty really loved kids, they were personally involved in the school as well so, I think it really gives their family some comfort, that we can continue to do things that they would have done and do it in their honor."