Authorities are investigating after they say the remains of a man were discovered in a wooded area in Holmsburg Friday morning.

According to police the remains were found by a passerby near the 8200 block of Rowland Avenue just before 9 a.m.

A medical unit was called to the scene and pronounced the man dead around 9:30 a.m.

No word on the indentity of the victim or the cause of death.