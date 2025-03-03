Man found fatally shot inside car in South Philly: police
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in South Philadelphia Sunday.
According to police, a man was found fatally shot inside a car.
What we know:
At around 2:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 20th and Ritner Street.
Upon arrival, they located a 56-year-old man inside a silver BMW with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 2:50 p.m.
No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.
The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.
A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).
The Source: The information in this story is from the Philadelphia police.