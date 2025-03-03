Man found fatally shot inside car in South Philly: police

article

The Brief A man was found dead inside a BMW Sunday afternoon, police say. The Philadelphia Police Department's Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.



The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in South Philadelphia Sunday.

According to police, a man was found fatally shot inside a car.

What we know:

At around 2:34 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a shooting that occurred at 20th and Ritner Street.

Upon arrival, they located a 56-year-old man inside a silver BMW with a single gunshot wound to the back of the head.

Medics responded to the scene and pronounced the victim deceased at 2:50 p.m.

No weapon was recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time.

The Homicide Unit is actively investigating the incident.

A $20,000 reward is available for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Homicide Unit at 215-686-3334 or provide tips anonymously through the PPD tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).