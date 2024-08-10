Man found dead inside Holmesburg rowhome after fire

article

Tragedy in a Holmesburg rowhome as a man is found dead after a fire.

Fire crews responded to a fire at a rowhome on the 4400 block of Bleigh Avenue Saturday afternoon, a little before 1 p.m., officials said.

Firefighters found smoke pouring from the second story of the residence when they arrived. They brought the fire under control in just about 20 minutes.

During a search inside the property, a 59-year-old man was found dead on the second floor.

The man’s cause of death was not immediately known. The Medical Examiner will determine an exact cause.

The cause of the fire is under investigation with the Fire Marshal.