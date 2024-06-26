Expand / Collapse search

Man with gun holds law enforcement at bay in hourslong standoff at Montgomery County Wawa

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  June 26, 2024 6:08pm EDT
Pennsylvania
Man with gun threatens Wawa employees in Montgomery County

Terrifying moments unfolded inside a Wawa when employees came face-to-face with an armed man late Tuesday night.

CHELTENHAM, Pa - Terrifying moments unfolded outside a Wawa as an armed man held law enforcement at bay in a standoff late Tuesday night.

Police say a vehicle wanted in a felony earlier that day was found parked behind the Wawa on Limekiln Pike around 11 p.m.

A woman exited the vehicle as officers responded, but a man armed with a handgun refused to come out.

He made threats while brandishing the weapon, police say.

SWAT was called as multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the scene.

The standoff lasted for three hours before the suspect was taken into custody. Charges are pending.

No injuries were reported.