Ring camera captures moments after Temple University student murdered

The Temple University community is mourning the loss of 20-year-old nursing student Milan Jones who was killed over the weekend in a domestic violence incident.

The suspected killer is a fellow Temple University student, 21-year-old Tymir Lackey who has been charged with her murder.

A promising student who enjoyed helping and caring for others is how the university described Milan Jones.

"That's somebody daughter, that's somebody sister. That made me sad," said Kayla the victim’s next door neighbor.

Kayla is still in shock after learning her 20-year-old neighbor was killed in the apartment next door on Saturday.

She is shaken up that the murder happened so close to home, but she’s glad her Ring camera was recording the night of the attack.

According to an alumnae Facebook group, Jones was a 2022 graduate of Little Flower Catholic High School For Girls. She was in the third year of her nursing program at Temple.

21-year-old Tymir Lackey from Philadelphia is now charged with her murder and police say it was domestic in nature.

In a statement, Temple shared that the suspect was immediately suspended.

In the Ring camera video obtained by FOX 29, you can see EMTs and officers arrive to the 1400 block of Willington Street around 4 a.m. Saturday.

Upon arrival, they found Jones dead on the second flood suffering from blunt force trauma. Neighbors tell FOX 29 the victim and suspect were in a relationship.

"See that's the boyfriend. The EMT says did you call 911 and you can hear the boyfriend say yes and…he lets them in," Kayla recounts the Ring footage.

Not long after, you see police escort the suspect from the home.

"I never heard no arguing. I’ve never seen no other times cops were called or nothing like that," said the neighbor. "I was just stunned, honestly it was tragic."

Because of the impact this has on the Temple community, the school is encouraging students to use their counseling services.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.

Temple community members can seek support related to domestic violence through the Wellness Resource Center, tuwellness@temple.edu, or 215-204-8436, the university’s Title IX Coordinator, titleix@temple.edu, or 215-204-3283, or the National Domestic Violence hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). Additional information can be found via the Health and Well-being division’s website.